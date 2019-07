KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Doctor Bill Bass, the founder of the University of Tennessee’s “body farm,” will be speaking in Kingsport Tuesday night.

PREVIOUS STORY: Kingsport to host UT ‘body farm’ founder Dr. Bill Bass

Bass is known for pioneering and advancing the study of human remains in order to help police.

“An Evening with Doctor Bill Bass” will be held at Robinson Middle School at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 each.