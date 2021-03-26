USS Greeneville getting maintenance, upgrades at shipyard

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Greeneville has arrived at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for maintenance and upgrades.

The submarine covered nearly 50,000 nautical miles on its most recent deployment before relocating its homeport from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to Groton, Connecticut last month.

The nuclear-powered submarine cruised into shipyard on Friday with more than 140 officers and enlisted sailors.

While at the shipyard, the Greeneville will complete scheduled maintenance work and undergo several system upgrades.

The submarine is named in honor of Greeneville, Tennessee.