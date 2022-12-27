KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) has temporarily suspended operations at the Kingsport Main Post Office, located at 1001 N Eastman Rd.

A release from the USPS on Tuesday states that a sprinkler water main break led to the suspension. The service stated repairs are being made but encouraged customers to use alternate locations in the area.

Those locations for retail services include the following:

Kingsport Downtown Branch Post Office

320 W. Center St.

Kingsport, TN 37660

Retail Hours:

Mon-Fri – 8:30 am – 5:00 pm

Sat/Sun – Closed

Colonial Heights Branch Post Office

4313 Ft. Henry Dr.

Kingsport, TN 37663

Retail Hours:

Mon-Fri – 8:30 am – 5:00 pm

Sat – 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Sun – Closed

The USPS apologized for the inconvenience but stressed that safety for workers and customers is paramount.