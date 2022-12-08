JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – United States Post Office officials have given little word to Johnson City administrators regarding their upcoming office closure downtown, and city officials say no plans are in the works for mail service in the future.

According to Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl, the city reached out over a year ago to warn USPS officials that the East Main Street property’s lease would expire on Aug. 31, 2023 without the option to renew. Despite the warnings and time, city officials say there’s still no word on what might happen.

“Communication from the Postal Service has been limited,” Stahl said. “The City has offered the services of its Economic Development Director to identify suitable alternate sites but thus far the Postal Service has not responded to this offer.”

Whether or not USPS officials respond, the building currently used to sort and distribute mail would revert out of their control next year.

News Channel 11 reached out to USPS representatives on Wednesday, who said they would research the property and respond to press questions. No response has been submitted as of Thursday.