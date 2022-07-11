ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The United States Postal Service will host a hiring fair on Tuesday for jobs beginning at $19.06 per hour.

A release stated USPS will host the event from the Hawkins City American Job Center at 107 E. Main St. in Rogersville from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Available positions include a rural carrier associate and assisted rural carrier at the Rogersville Post Office.

Applicant qualifications include the following:

Be 18 years old or 16 years old with a high school diploma

United State citizen or permanent resident

Pass a criminal background check and drug screening

If driving is part of the job, one must have a valid state driver’s license and safe driving record

