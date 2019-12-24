USPS employees work to deliver last-minute holiday mail

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Postal workers are keeping extra busy over the holiday season, and as they deliver last-minute gifts this Christmas Eve.

The post office in Johnson City gave kudos to their carriers who helped deliver thousands of gifts locally.

“Over the last three weeks, not including this week and this will be a big week for us, 170,000 packages, just to Johnson City alone,” said Susan Frasier, a postmaster in Johnson City.

The Postal Service told News Channel 11 that carriers will be going the extra mile this week to deliver packages, thanks to a surge in online holiday shopping.