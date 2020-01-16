USP Lee on ‘limited operational status’ after inmate fight, FBI notified

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the United States Penitentiary in Jonesville, Virginia said in a release Thursday that an internal investigation is underway after an inmate fight at the facility.

According to that release, multiple inmates were fighting Wednesday afternoon at USP Lee.

We’re told one inmate was injured and needed outside medical treatment.

The release added that, “The inmates were secured in their housing units, and the institution was placed on a limited operational status.”

The FBI was notified about the incident and there is an ongoing internal investigation.

USP Lee houses 1,469 male offenders and is considered a high-security facility.

We’re told no staff or other inmates were injured and that the public is not in danger.