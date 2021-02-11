USP Lee inmates indicted for attacking, conspiring to kill fellow inmate

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A federal grand jury has indicted five inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Lee for conspiring to kill another inmate.

In the U.S. District Court in Abingdon, the grand jury charged Moris Flores, 32; Carlos Almonte, 30; Julie Chavez, 35; Angel Guevara, 39; and German Hernandez, 33; each with one count of conspiracy to commit premeditated murder and one count of attempted murder.

Flores, Guevara, and Almonte were also charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of contraband inside a federal prison.

According to the indictment, Flores and Guevara entered the victim’s cell on Jan. 15 last year while Almonte, Chavez, and Hernandez surrounded the cell to hold the door closed and prevent others from interfering.

Flores and Guevara are accused of beating the victim with metal shanks and closed fists. The victim suffered multiple stab and puncture wounds, the indictment alleges.

The FBI and Bureau of Prisons conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lena Busscher and Danny Murphy are prosecuting the case.