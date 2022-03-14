ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — An inmate pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to kill a fellow inmate and rival gang member while housed at the federal prison in Lee County.

Carlos Alfredo Almonte, 31, was among five federal prisoners charged for their roles in the attempted murder of another inmate in January 2020 at United States Penitentiary – Lee.

According to prosecutors, the five inmates are members of the criminal gang MS-13. The victim, identified only as “A.Z.,” is a member of the rival gang Mexican Mafia.

Prosecutors said two of the inmates, Moris Alex Flores and Angel Moreno Guevara, attacked the victim in his cell with metal shanks while Almonte and two others, Julio Angel Chavez and German Arquimedez Hernandez, blocked the cell door and fought off other inmates who attempted to intervene.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds but ultimately survived.

In federal court in Abingdon, Almonte pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an inmate with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a weapon by an inmate.

Chavez, Guevara, and Hernandez each pleaded guilty to their charges last week for their roles in the attack and Flores pleaded guilty last June, according to prosecutors.