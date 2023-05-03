HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – An earthquake was recorded in Harlan County, Kentucky not far from the Kentucky/Virginia state line.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 2.5-magnitude earthquake occurred close to Benham, Kentucky, less than 10 miles from both Lee and Wise Counties in Virginia.

The USGS reports the earthquake shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The recorded depth of the seismic event was just under 5 miles.

As of Wednesday morning, six reports of people who felt the earthquake had been contributed to the USGS. Anyone who felt it is asked to do the same by clicking here.