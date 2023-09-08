CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WJHL) — An earthquake was recorded in Harlan County early Friday just a few miles from Lee County, Virginia.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.2-magnitude earthquake occurred south of Cumberland, Kentucky shortly before 4 a.m.

The earthquake was reviewed by the USGS, which reports it had a depth of less than a tenth of a mile.

As of 12:45 p.m. Friday, one person had filed a report with the USGS claiming to have felt the earthquake. The USGS encourages anyone who experienced the occurrence to file their own report online.