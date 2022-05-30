MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – A small earthquake shook Western North Carolina near Carter County Saturday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 1.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in Mitchell County, roughly five and a half miles east of Bakersville. The USGS’ interactive map shows the earthquake’s point of origin right along the Mitchell and Avery County line.

The earthquake reportedly occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

The USGS reports the earthquake had a depth of about 2.6 miles.

As of Monday morning, no reports from people who felt the earthquake had been reported to the USGS.