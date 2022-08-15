MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake shook Mitchell County, North Carolina between Bakersville and Spruce Pine late Saturday.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 2.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:58 p.m. Saturday about 4.3 miles north of Spruce Pine.

The earthquake had a depth of about 4.1 miles. The area of occurrence is roughly 14.64 miles south of Roan Mountain.

As of Monday afternoon, two people had reported feeling the earthquake and submitted responses on the event to the USGS.

