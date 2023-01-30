ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake shook Ashe County near the Tennessee-North Carolina border Saturday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 1.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 4:09 a.m. near the South Fork New River, close to the Fleetwood area. The earthquake reportedly had a depth of about 2.4 miles.

As of Monday morning, 13 citizen responses had been submitted to the USGS stating that they had felt the earthquake.

The earthquake site is less than 20 miles from the Tennessee-North Carolina border, based on scaling provided by the USGS’s Interactive Map. To learn more about the earthquake, click here.