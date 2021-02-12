USGS: 2 earthquakes occur in Tri-Cities region within 5 hours of each other

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two earthquakes occurred within hours of one another Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Richlands, Va.

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake occurred about 5.6 miles north-northeast from Richlands Virginia, according to USGS.

The earthquake had a depth of 3.1 miles and was recorded at 10:54 p.m. Thursday.

To view details about the 2.9-magnitude earthquake, click here.

Erwin, Tenn.

Over the Tennessee state line, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake was detected near the North Carolina border. The earthquake occurred just south of Erwin, Tennessee near Interstate 26.

The Tennessee earthquake was reported close to the surface and only had a depth of 0.06 miles.

Did you feel it? USGS reports a 2.5 earthquake in Unicoi County just before 3:30 a.m. https://t.co/nBxMxkd9qZ pic.twitter.com/e8g6mWhFlI — Slater Teague (@Sl8rT) February 12, 2021

USGS reports the earthquake occurred at 3:27 a.m. Friday.

To view the full USGS report on the earthquake, click here.