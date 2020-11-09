USGS: 2.7 magnitude earthquake reported near Richlands, Va. early Monday

RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was reported early Monday morning in Southwest Virginia.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded 6.21 miles northwest of Richland, Virginia.

The earthquake had a recorded depth of 11.37 miles, according to USGS.

USGS reports the earthquake occurred at 2:35 a.m. on Monday.

The USGS Interactive Map places the earthquake just over the Tazewell/Buchanan County line in Buchanan County.

You can read the full USGS earthquake report by clicking here.

Citizens who felt the earthquake can report it to USGS by clicking here.