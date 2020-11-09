USGS: 2.7 magnitude earthquake reported near Richlands, Va. early Monday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was reported early Monday morning in Southwest Virginia.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded 6.21 miles northwest of Richland, Virginia.

The earthquake had a recorded depth of 11.37 miles, according to USGS.

USGS reports the earthquake occurred at 2:35 a.m. on Monday.

The USGS Interactive Map places the earthquake just over the Tazewell/Buchanan County line in Buchanan County.

You can read the full USGS earthquake report by clicking here.

Citizens who felt the earthquake can report it to USGS by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss