GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A small earthquake was detected close to Greeneville on Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

According to USGS, the earthquake was recorded about 3.7 miles north of Greeneville.

USGS reports the earthquake was a 2.3 in magnitude at a depth of about 10.7 miles.

The earthquake was recorded at 3:38 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, according to USGS.

For more information on the earthquake and others in the area, click here.