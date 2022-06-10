LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – An earthquake was recorded in Southeast Kentucky late Thursday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.2. magnitude earthquake occurred in Leslie County around 11:19 p.m. The USGS reports that the earthquake had a depth of just over a mile.

The earthquake was centered roughly six miles west and southwest of Hyden along Sugar Creek.

As of Friday morning, no citizen reportS related to the earthquake had been submitted to the USGS.

