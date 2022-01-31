USGS: 2.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Johnson Co. over weekend

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports that a small earthquake occurred near Mountain City on Saturday night.

According to the USGS, the 2.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:35 p.m. about five miles east and northeast of Mountain City.

The earthquake had a depth of 4.2 kilometers (roughly 2.6 miles). It’s epicenter was recorded just west of the Tennessee and North Carolina state line, near South Fork Furnace Creek and Bald Knob.

Residents of the area who felt the earthquake can report it to the USGS by clicking here. As of Monday, five people had submitted reports.