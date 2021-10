HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A small earthquake shook the Mooresburg area of Hawkins County early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS reports the 2.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 1:54 a.m. with a depth of about 3.4 miles.

The USGS Interactive Map depicts the earthquake was centered on Stone Mountain near Cloud Creek, located between Mooresburg and Rogersville.

Anyone who felt the earthquake can report it to the USGS by clicking here.