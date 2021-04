UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A small earthquake was recorded near Banner Hill on Wednesday, April 7.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred about 4.4 miles south and southwest of Banner Hill in Unicoi County.

The recorded depth of the earthquake was just over a mile.

USGS reports the earthquake occurred just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

