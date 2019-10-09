USDOJ awards $470k grant to Elizabethton Schools to help prevent school violence

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – U.S. Representative Phil Roe (R-Tenn.) has issued a statement following an announcement about a major grant awarded to a local school system.
According to a release from Rep. Roe’s office, Elizabethton City Schools was awarded a grant worth more than $470,000 to help prevent school violence.
Roe issued the following statement Wednesday:
“Students should feel safe in the classroom, and no parent should worry about their child’s safety during the school day. I am pleased to see Elizabethton schools receive a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant to use improving the safety of the students and faculty in area schools. This grant will allow Elizabethton Schools to install and implement a new security system for the entrances at all educational facilities. I hope through these upgraded security measures, students, parents and teachers will all feel safer in their learning environment.”U.S. Representative Phil Roe (R-Tenn.)