USDA Forest Service to conduct prescribed burns in Scott, Wise Counties this spring

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service plans to conduct prescribed burns in Wise and Scott Counties to improve the wildlife habitats in the area.

According to a release from USDA, the prescribed burns will be conducted between March and mid-May 2021.

“Prescribed burns improve wildlife habitat by restoring open woodlands and grasslands to the forest landscape,” USDA Forest Service said in the release.

The burns will take place under the Forest Service’s supervision when weather allows.

The first of the two burns will take place in both counties at the 1,603-acre Pound Gap burn unit. The area is located along the county lines about two miles north of Dungannon.

The burn unit can be found along the following roads:

State Route 664

Little Stony Creek Road (Forest Service Road 700)

Ramey Branch Creek

Little Stony Creek

The second burn will take place solely in Wise County on the 1,472-acre Flatwoods burn unit. The area is three miles south of Coeburn and east of U.S. Route 72 along the Guest River.

Residents in both areas are asked to follow the posted signage and be aware of lingering smoke effects.

The burns could take several days to complete, according to the release. People in the areas could see and smell smoke, especially in low-lying areas during the evening and early morning hours when it settles.

For more information on the two prescribed burns, contact the Clinch Ranger District at (276) 679-8370 or visit the USDA Forest Service website.