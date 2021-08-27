USDA announces seasonal road openings, closures in Cherokee National Forest

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — USDA Forest Service officials at the Cherokee National Forest announced upcoming road openings and closures in the park from Sept. 6 through Dec. 20.

These closures include roadways in Greene, Washington, Unicoi, Carter, Sullivan and Johnson counties.

Fall Road Openings:

Fishdam SE, Sullivan County, open to second gate

Fishdam NE, Sullivan County, open to second gate and may close prior to Dec. 20 due to timber sales

Moffett Laurel, Carter County, open to second gate

Jenkins Mountain, Carter County

Piney Grove, Carter County, open to second gate

George Creek, Carter County, open to second gate

Ramsey Creek, Washington County, spur is closed

Tellico Branch, Washington County, open to second gate

Greystone, Greene County, open from Round Knob to dead end

Pine Mountain, Sullivan County, from US Highway 421 to middle gate and from Wyatt Hollow side to second gate

Parks Branch, Johnson County, 1 mile to second gate

Robbins Hollow, Johnson County, open 4.6 miles to second gate in Bear Reserve

Cedar Gap, Carter County, Bear Reserve

Fall Road Closings:

Cherry Flats, Carter County, closed for timber sales

Little Pond Mountain, Carter County, closed for timber sales

Fishdam NE, Sullivan County, may close prior to Dec. 20 for timber sales

Rough Branch, Greene County, may close prior to Dec. 20 for timber sales

Winter Road Closures:

Briar Creek, Washington County, all spurs

Horse Cove Gap, Washington County

Little Oak, Sullivan County

Gouge Tract (Colorado Gap), Johnson County

Frog Level, Carter County

Mill Creek/Holston Mountain, Carter County

Bitter End, Carter County

White Rock, Carter County

George Creek, Carter County

Irishman’s Branch, Unicoi County

Little Mountain, Unicoi County

Unaka Mountain Road, Unicoi County

Long Brand/Dark Hollow, Unicoi County

Rich Mountain, Washington County

Little Paint Creek, Greene County

Old Forge (Jennings Creek), Greene County

Shad Road, Greene County

Rough Branch, Greene County

Upper Rough Branch, Greene County, open to second gate

Firescald (Kennedy Cabin), Greene County, open to second gate

The following National Forest System Roads are not scheduled to be opened due to resources or storm damage: