USDA announces seasonal road openings, closures in Cherokee National Forest

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — USDA Forest Service officials at the Cherokee National Forest announced upcoming road openings and closures in the park from Sept. 6 through Dec. 20.

These closures include roadways in Greene, Washington, Unicoi, Carter, Sullivan and Johnson counties.

Fall Road Openings:

  • Fishdam SE, Sullivan County, open to second gate
  • Fishdam NE, Sullivan County, open to second gate and may close prior to Dec. 20 due to timber sales
  • Moffett Laurel, Carter County, open to second gate
  • Jenkins Mountain, Carter County
  • Piney Grove, Carter County, open to second gate
  • George Creek, Carter County, open to second gate
  • Ramsey Creek, Washington County, spur is closed
  • Tellico Branch, Washington County, open to second gate
  • Greystone, Greene County, open from Round Knob to dead end
  • Pine Mountain, Sullivan County, from US Highway 421 to middle gate and from Wyatt Hollow side to second gate
  • Parks Branch, Johnson County, 1 mile to second gate
  • Robbins Hollow, Johnson County, open 4.6 miles to second gate in Bear Reserve
  • Cedar Gap, Carter County, Bear Reserve

Fall Road Closings:

  • Cherry Flats, Carter County, closed for timber sales
  • Little Pond Mountain, Carter County, closed for timber sales
  • Fishdam NE, Sullivan County, may close prior to Dec. 20 for timber sales
  • Rough Branch, Greene County, may close prior to Dec. 20 for timber sales

Winter Road Closures:

  • Briar Creek, Washington County, all spurs
  • Horse Cove Gap, Washington County
  • Little Oak, Sullivan County
  • Gouge Tract (Colorado Gap), Johnson County
  • Frog Level, Carter County
  • Mill Creek/Holston Mountain, Carter County
  • Bitter End, Carter County
  • White Rock, Carter County
  • George Creek, Carter County
  • Irishman’s Branch, Unicoi County
  • Little Mountain, Unicoi County
  • Unaka Mountain Road, Unicoi County
  • Long Brand/Dark Hollow, Unicoi County
  • Rich Mountain, Washington County
  • Little Paint Creek, Greene County
  • Old Forge (Jennings Creek), Greene County
  • Shad Road, Greene County
  • Rough Branch, Greene County
  • Upper Rough Branch, Greene County, open to second gate
  • Firescald (Kennedy Cabin), Greene County, open to second gate

The following National Forest System Roads are not scheduled to be opened due to resources or storm damage:

  • NFSR 4431 Dogwood Bench, Sullivan County
  • NFSR 124 Whetstone Branch, Johnson County
  • NFSR 410 Martin Creek, NFSR 4343 Rocky Branch, Unicoi County

