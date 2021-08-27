USDA announces seasonal road openings, closures in Cherokee National Forest

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — USDA Forest Service officials at the Cherokee National Forest announced upcoming road openings and closures in the park from Sept. 6 through Dec. 20.
These closures include roadways in Greene, Washington, Unicoi, Carter, Sullivan and Johnson counties.
Fall Road Openings:
- Fishdam SE, Sullivan County, open to second gate
- Fishdam NE, Sullivan County, open to second gate and may close prior to Dec. 20 due to timber sales
- Moffett Laurel, Carter County, open to second gate
- Jenkins Mountain, Carter County
- Piney Grove, Carter County, open to second gate
- George Creek, Carter County, open to second gate
- Ramsey Creek, Washington County, spur is closed
- Tellico Branch, Washington County, open to second gate
- Greystone, Greene County, open from Round Knob to dead end
- Pine Mountain, Sullivan County, from US Highway 421 to middle gate and from Wyatt Hollow side to second gate
- Parks Branch, Johnson County, 1 mile to second gate
- Robbins Hollow, Johnson County, open 4.6 miles to second gate in Bear Reserve
- Cedar Gap, Carter County, Bear Reserve
Fall Road Closings:
- Cherry Flats, Carter County, closed for timber sales
- Little Pond Mountain, Carter County, closed for timber sales
- Fishdam NE, Sullivan County, may close prior to Dec. 20 for timber sales
- Rough Branch, Greene County, may close prior to Dec. 20 for timber sales
Winter Road Closures:
- Briar Creek, Washington County, all spurs
- Horse Cove Gap, Washington County
- Little Oak, Sullivan County
- Gouge Tract (Colorado Gap), Johnson County
- Frog Level, Carter County
- Mill Creek/Holston Mountain, Carter County
- Bitter End, Carter County
- White Rock, Carter County
- George Creek, Carter County
- Irishman’s Branch, Unicoi County
- Little Mountain, Unicoi County
- Unaka Mountain Road, Unicoi County
- Long Brand/Dark Hollow, Unicoi County
- Rich Mountain, Washington County
- Little Paint Creek, Greene County
- Old Forge (Jennings Creek), Greene County
- Shad Road, Greene County
- Rough Branch, Greene County
- Upper Rough Branch, Greene County, open to second gate
- Firescald (Kennedy Cabin), Greene County, open to second gate
The following National Forest System Roads are not scheduled to be opened due to resources or storm damage:
- NFSR 4431 Dogwood Bench, Sullivan County
- NFSR 124 Whetstone Branch, Johnson County
- NFSR 410 Martin Creek, NFSR 4343 Rocky Branch, Unicoi County