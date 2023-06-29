This image from a state of Tennessee website shows the site of a proposed meat processing facility (bordered in blue) in Telford, Tenn.

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — A $2.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will go toward a planned meat processing plant in Telford.

The USDA announced the grant, along with over a dozen other grants worth $115 million, on Thursday as part of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda.

“Appalachian Producers Cooperative will use a $2.6 million grant to offset costs associated with the constructing and equipping a new 15,000 square foot meat processing facility in Telford, Tennessee, an area with large demand for meat processing,” the USDA said in a release.

The project is expected to cost around $10 million.

The proposed plant will be located along U.S. Highway 11E near the Jonesborough Flea Market and Washington County Industrial Park.