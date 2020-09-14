USA Raft: Woman dies in Saturday rafting incident on the Nolichucky River

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – A rafting accident on the Nolichucky River led to the death of a woman on Saturday, according to officials.

USA Raft President Matt Moses said in a statement that the death occurred in the Nolichucky Gorge on Saturday.

The death occurred during a USA Raft commercial trip, according to Moses.

Information submitted by USA Raft and posted on the American Whitewater accident database said the incident happened on September 12.

The report read in part, “63-year-old Female customer was noted to have recirculated in Hungry Jack close to Ivan (rock) where she was flushed out and again recirculated in 6th drop and was finally able to be recovered. She was taken below Murphy’s Ledge where CPR and resuscitation efforts by guide staff and 4 private boaters/off duty staff that came on the situation.”

That same report also said the patient was, “evacuated up to the train tracks and out the Poplar access via UTV with resuscitation efforts continued throughout the incident. She was pronounced dead upon arrival at Poplar.”

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.