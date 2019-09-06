USA Raft in Erwin lending a helping hand to people affected by Hurricane Dorian

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — One rafting company based in Erwin is doing their part to give back to people on the North Carolina coast affected by Hurricane Dorian.

USA Raft shared photos from owner Matt Moses, showing the company’s guide staff loading up near Home Depot before they left to help people affected by the storm.

Photo Courtesy: Matt Moses’ Facebook page

In the post, Moses said, “Some of our awesome guide staff loaded up and headed to the NC coast when the call came. All volunteered to do this and are giving up paid work over the weekend. We wish them safe travels and a quick return once no longer needed! So proud of our staff and how they find ways to use their unique skill sets to help others. “