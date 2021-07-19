USA 14 and under Softball National Championship returns to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Seventy teams and hundreds of softball players paraded around the diamond at Carver Park Monday night to kick off the weeklong tournament event.

Families from all over the country will stay in Johnson City for the week as teams battle for the winning title.

Brenda Whitson, the executive director of the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the tournaments reel in millions in revenue for the city.

“They are going to be dropping a lot of money into this community,” Whitson said. “They are going to be dropping anywhere from $4.5 to $5 million on our economy. That’s a great little uptick, if you will, to some money being dropped in that we didn’t have.”

In addition to this, Whitson aimed to make the week memorable for the families and teams.

“The goal is to make these people have an experience of a lifetime,” she said. “We want these girls to looking back and remember than 14-year-old tournament that they played in Johnson City and talk about what a great time they had.”

The first pitches fly Tuesday at 8 a.m., with two facilities used for the tournaments — the diamond at Winged Deer Park along with the field at Carver Park.