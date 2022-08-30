JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The U.S. Navy Band’s country and bluegrass ensemble will perform a free concert in Johnson City next week.

Named Country Current, the group will perform Friday, Sept. 9 at Founders Park beginning at 7 p.m.

The seven-member ensemble performs a blend of modern country and cutting-edge bluegrass. Each member is skilled at multiple instruments.

In addition to Country Current, the U.S. Navy Band has five other performing ensembles, including the Concert Band, Ceremonial Band, Sea Chanters chorus, Commodores jazz ensemble, and Cruisers popular music group.