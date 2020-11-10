US Marshals arrest woman charged in Utah homicide at Greene County campground

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Utah woman has been arrested on a homicide warrant in Greene County Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the woman was arrested at the Baileyton KOA on Horton Highway.

We are at a Baileyton campground where the US Marshals Service tells me they have arrested a woman on an out-of-state homicide warrant from Utah. That happened around 8:30 this morning. This is an ongoing scene as THP and Greene Co. Sheriff’s office help with the investigation. pic.twitter.com/tdTHYGslAd — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) November 10, 2020

The U.S. Marshals Service told News Channel 11’s Ashley Sharp at the campground that the woman was arrested around 8:35 a.m.

Authorities confirmed that she was arrested on a homicide warrant out of Utah.

Police on the scene would not confirm anything further about the identity of the woman arrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service is expected to release further details at a later time.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshals Service and Greene County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene of the arrest.

As of 9:22 a.m. the scene was still active.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.