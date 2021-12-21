US Marshal raises reward to $15K for tip leading to man accused of killing ex-wife in Wise County

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Police raised the reward money for the person who has information leading to the arrest of a man accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife in 2016.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the U.S. Marshal is now offering $15,000 for the tip leading to Eric Monroe Jones’ arrest.

He is described as a Black man who is 175lb and stands at 5’7″ tall.

Monroe is accused of ambushing and killing Janina Jefferson as she began her regular overnight shift at the Town of Appalachia Water Treatment Plant on Nov. 27, 2016, shooting her multiple times as she exited her vehicle to start her shift.

In 2019 — three years since Jefferson’s murder — investigators released surveillance video depicting Jones at a Big Stone Gap convenience store shortly after investigators say Jones killed Jefferson.

The murder case has garnered national attention, appearing on Crime Watch Daily and In Pursuit with John Walsh.

Anyone with information is urged to call 276-328-3566 or 828-771-7400. Emails can also be sent to crimetips@wiseso.net.