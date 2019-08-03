US Fleet Forces Band to perform at J.W. Adams School in Pound, Va.

NORFOLK, Va. (WJHL) – The U.S. Fleet Forces Band’s Wind Ensemble will perform in Southwest Virginia later this month.

The band will put on a concert on Wednesday, August 14 at the J.W. Adams Combined School Performing Arts Center in Pound.

The ensemble will perform a wide range of music, from traditional marches to popular and patriotic songs.

The concert is free and open to the public. It will begin at 7 p.m.

The U.S. Fleet Forces Band is the musical representative for Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia.

For more information about the U.S. Fleet Forces Band, you can visit www.public.navy.mil/usff/band or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usfleetforcesband.