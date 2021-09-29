US Attorney: Lebanon, Va. man sentenced to 6 years in prison for distributing child porn

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The United States Attorney’s Office on Wednesday revealed that 40-year-old Matt Thompson was sentenced to 72 months in prison for using an online messaging app to distribute child pornography.

A release from the Department of Justice said Thompson, of Lebanon, used KIK to distribute child pornography using the username “gbrown20201.”

In June 2020, investigators in Wisconsin identified his username, and investigators in Texas discovered the next month that the same username was an active member of two child pornography chatrooms, serving as an administrator for one.

The Texas investigation revealed Thompson distributed at least nine child porn images between July 24, 2020 to July 31, 2020 while receiving additional related materials.

Thompson pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of knowingly distributing one or more visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar and Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Virginia State Police, and Russell County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the case.