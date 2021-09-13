US Attorney: Bristol man sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for meth distribution

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia, man was sentenced 21 and a half years in prison last week for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm while trafficking drugs, a release from the United States Department of Justice states.

Court documents say that Paul D. Crone, 56, conspired with others to traffic 45 kilograms of methamphetamine from Atlanta and Houston into Southwest Virginia for redistribution.

Crone pleaded guilty in May 2021 to the following:

one count of possessing a firearm while drug trafficking

one count of possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Fifteen co-conspirators were also charged in the conspiracy, the release said.

U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar of the Western District of Virginia, Special Agent Jared Forget in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Division and Special Agent Charlie J. Patterson in Charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (AFT) made the announcement.

AFT investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Murphy prosecuted the case.