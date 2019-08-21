Upgrades coming to Warriors’ Path State Park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- State officials have confirmed that major upgrades and renovations are coming to Warriors’ Path State Park in Kingsport.

Director of Communications for the Tennessee Department of General Services, David Roberson, was able to share some of those renovation details.

Source: Reedy & Sykes Architecture and Design

Pictured: Proposed Visitors Center at Warriors’ Path State Park

Roberson said so far the state has approved more than $6.8 million for the project.

Below are some of the improvements coming to Warriors’ Path State Park:

A new marina with covered boat slips that will be built adjacent to the existing marina, which they expect to demolish at or near the completion of the new marina

Improvements to structures on Duck Island (ex: existing shelters, tennis courts, basketball courts)

Renovations to the overflow campground including paved RV campsites with electrical, water, and sewer hookups.

A new visitor center with a gift shop, lobby, restrooms and a space that can be rented out for events.

Officials with reedy & Sykes Architecture and Design sent News Channel 11 a rendering of the proposed new marina.

Source: Reedy & Sykes

