UPDATE: Woman charged after Emory & Henry student killed in July crash near campus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged in the death of a 20-year-old Emory & Henry student that occurred in July.

According to Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow, Lauren Nicole Salyer, 21, of Hiltons, Virginia, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Gracie Dimmit, 20, of Marion.

According to VSP, Salyer was driving an SUV down Itta Bena Road on July 17, when the vehicle ran off the left side and hit a tree.

The crash happened less than a mile north of College Drive.

Dimmit was a passenger in the vehicle.

Salyer was arrested on November 12 and charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.