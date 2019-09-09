UPDATE: VolShop website crashes as orders pour in for student-designed t-shirt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- VolShop in Knoxville is still working to get its website back up and running after an inspirational story caused the crash.

On Friday, the University’s VolShop created a design based off a homemade t-shirt a student and Vol fan wore to school in Tallahassee, Florida.

Share in a Florida elementary student's Volunteer pride by wearing his design on your shirt too! Pre-order today for a late September expected delivery. A portion of proceeds from every shirt sold will be donated to @STOMPOutBullyng .https://t.co/NdnTtYREFL pic.twitter.com/OeTZvgC09Y — VolShop (@UTVolShop) September 6, 2019

That student was reportedly bullied for wearing that homemade shirt to school.

Fans from across the country joined the University of Tennessee in rallying behind the student and ultimately crashed the VolShop website trying to order the shirts.

UPDATE: We're still working on our server issues, but hope to be back up soon. While other shops are trying to sell this… Posted by Volshop on Sunday, September 8, 2019

In a Facebook post from VolShop over the weekend, they acknowledged that they were working to get the website back up and running after they saw increased web traffic.

They also wanted the public to know that other shops were attempting to sell the same shirt. “While other shops are trying to sell this shirt, please know we’re the source that has an agreement w/the family, where all proceeds go to @StompOutBullying #GoVols #EverywhereUT“

The t-shirt costs $14.99 on VolShop.

In case anyone was wondering, yes, we've tried turning it off and back on again. 😉



We're still working on a solution to the website problem. — VolShop (@UTVolShop) September 9, 2019

