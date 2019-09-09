UPDATE: VolShop website crashes as orders pour in for student-designed t-shirt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- VolShop in Knoxville is still working to get its website back up and running after an inspirational story caused the crash.
On Friday, the University’s VolShop created a design based off a homemade t-shirt a student and Vol fan wore to school in Tallahassee, Florida.
That student was reportedly bullied for wearing that homemade shirt to school.
PREVIOUS STORY: UT makes design official after boy wearing homemade Vols t-shirt reportedly bullied at school
Fans from across the country joined the University of Tennessee in rallying behind the student and ultimately crashed the VolShop website trying to order the shirts.
In a Facebook post from VolShop over the weekend, they acknowledged that they were working to get the website back up and running after they saw increased web traffic.
SEE ALSO: VolShop selling T-shirt with FL boy’s original, homemade design that sparked Vol Nation support
They also wanted the public to know that other shops were attempting to sell the same shirt. “While other shops are trying to sell this shirt, please know we’re the source that has an agreement w/the family, where all proceeds go to @StompOutBullying #GoVols #EverywhereUT“
The t-shirt costs $14.99 on VolShop.
News Channel 11 will continue to follow the latest updates and let you know when the VolShop website is back up and running.