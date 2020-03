BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police in Bristol, Tennessee have identified the victim of a Saturday night shooting.

Police say De’Andrew Antonio Dowdell, 32 of Bristol, was shot in the 1200 block of Windsor Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The police department did not provide an update on Dowdell’s condition, which was reported as critical on Sunday.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident. It remains under investigation.