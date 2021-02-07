UPDATE: Veterinary hospital adds $1K to reward in Sullivan Co. animal cruelty investigation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A veterinary hospital caring for the dog at the center of an animal cruelty investigation has added to a reward fund as authorities continue to search for the suspects involved.

According to authorities in Sullivan County, the dog was dragged behind what appears to be a white four-door sedan in the parking lot of Gospel Mission Church along Lone Star Road in Kingsport.

The release says video was captured by surveillance cameras at the church on January 28.

After authorities announced they were searching for suspects involved, local community members and businesses created a reward fund in hopes of finding the people responsible.

Sunday evening, Andes-Straley Veterinary Hospital announced they were adding $1,000 to the reward fund.

The dog is a black German Shepherd mix named “Church” and is currently under the care of Andes-Straley in Kingsport.

An update posted on their social media page February 6 read in part, “We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support needed for the continued care for this sweet boy.”

When we spoke to Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy last week, he said the suspects will be charged with aggravated animal cruelty charge, a Class E felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.