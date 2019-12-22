UPDATE: THP report 2 fatalities in Roan Mountain head-on crash

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were killed and two injured in the Saturday morning crash that closed US19E in Roan Mountain, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report.

A 2010 Dodge Charger, driven by 23-year-old Kyle Moore, was heading southbound when it crossed the centerline and hit a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

Moore and his one passenger, 23-year-old Luke Fronckoski, were both killed, the crash report stated.

The report said that Fronckoski was not wearing a seatbelt.

John Vance, 67, was the driver of the Silverado. The report confirmed that both Vance and his one passenger, Salvador Elvira, 42, were both injured during the crash.

The crash happened at 9397 US Hwy 19E in Carter County.

