UPDATE: TBI identifies child at center of death investigation in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have identified the child at the center of a death investigation in Greene County.

According to TBI officials, 20-month-old Xavier Ramsey died Saturday at a home on Culbertson Road in Greeneville.

In an e-mail, TBI said, “At this time, the investigation into the circumstances leading to the child’s death remains active and ongoing.”

No further information was immediately available.

