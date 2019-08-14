UPDATE: Suspects identified in Bristol, Va. stabbing

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Police say arrest warrants have been issued for two people in connection with a stabbing that happened last Saturday.

Bristol, Virginia police have charged Darrel McMurray, 50 of Bristol, Virginia, with aggravated malicious wounding and Tina Marie Kennedy, 46 of Kingsport, with assault and battery.

Police say the stabbing occurred Saturday at Blakely Mitchell Apartments on State Street.

ORIGINAL STORY | Police: Bristol stabbing suspect in his 50s, accompanied by a woman

The victim, identified as Todd Gross, was stabbed one time according to police. BPD says he is recovering at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

McMurray and Kennedy are still at large according to police.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at (276) 645-7400.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.