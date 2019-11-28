UPDATE: Suspect wanted for Kingsport shooting on Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport police are looking for 18-year-old Bryius John Lewis, Jr., also known as “Drama,” who is suspected of shooting a 19-year-old victim on Monday.

Courtesy of Kingsport Police Department

During an apparent argument outside of the “P” building of Model City Apartments, also known as Stonecrest Apartments, located at 1000 Stonegate Road in Kingsport, Lewis produced a firearm and fired multiple shots, striking the victim twice in his lower back and his leg.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police investigating shooting at Kingsport apartments

The victim was reportedly transported to an area hospital by a private party before police arrived at the scene.

According to a KPD press release, he currently remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant, and are charging Lewis with:

Attempted second-degree murder

Aggravated assault

Felony reckless endangerment

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Anyone who knows where Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available here.