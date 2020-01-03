UPDATE: Suspect in Carter Co. stabbing facing attempted first-degree murder, related charges

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A local man has been charged in a stabbing and home invasion that happened earlier this week.

Justin Williams, 36, has been booked into the Carter County Jail and is facing several charges after authorities said he stabbed a homeowner at their own front door.

The victim in this stabbing, homeowner Justin Thompson, told News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton he heard a knock at the door around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Thompson’s girlfriend, daughter, and nephew were all at home at the time of the incident.

SEE ALSO: Victim of random Carter County home invasion, stabbing shares story

Authorities were called to the home and as deputies tried to put Williams in handcuffs, but he would not comply and was physically resistant.

Williams received two to three strikes with a baton to his upper right leg near his thigh before complying with deputies.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Williams’ vehicle up the road with front end damage, including a broken windshield and busted front tires.

Jail records show Williams was booked on charges including two counts of Reckless Endangerment (Serious injury or use of a deadly weapon), Aggravated Assault and Attempted 1st-Degree Murder.

No further information was immediately available.

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities investigating home invasion, stabbing in Carter County