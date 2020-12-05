UPDATE: Sullivan County Animal Shelter raised enough funds overnight to treat 52 dogs in medical need

Courtesy of The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County via Facebook

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County thanked the community Saturday morning after $7,000 was donated in a matter of 17 hours after taking in 52 medically needy dogs within the past week.

According to the shelter’s Facebook post, the shelter is still seeking the community’s help to foster some of these pups for periods of 7 to 10 days.

If you would like to become a foster, apply HERE.

“We provide food, needed medication and dispensing equipment, crates if needed, medical intervention, and around the clock support,” the post detailed.