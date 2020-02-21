UPDATE: Sullivan Co. Sheriff announces he’s donating $1K reward in search for missing 15-month-old

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced Friday afternoon he is personally contributing $1,000 in the search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

Authorities in Sullivan County held a news conference to provide the latest information in the search for Evelyn.

“We’ve got feet on the ground everywhere. It doesn’t matter where the leads are…Finding Evelyn is our main concern and top priority at this time,” Sheriff Cassidy said.

Sheriff Cassidy says that this is something he has never seen before. Evelyn was last seen in December. He says the department has questions as well. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) February 21, 2020

Sheriff Cassidy revealed in this news conference that they still believe Eveyln is alive and that a babysitter last saw the child on December 10th and 11th.

The sheriff added that “we are not disregarding anybody as a suspect at this time.”

The TBI says some information can’t be released and they have received over 200 tips. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) February 21, 2020

The TBI recently released a description of a vehicle and a Tennessee license plate that officials said belongs to individuals that may have information regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn Boswell.

When Sheriff Cassidy was asked if Evelyn was believed to be traveling with people in that car he said, “No, we just think that they have some additional information that could lead us to the contact or resulting in us finding this child.”

Friday morning, a News Channel 11 camera crew was outside of a courtroom in Bristol, Tennessee Friday morning as the mother of a missing 15-month-old, Megan Boswell, was leaving.

Boswell did not answer any questions as she walked to a car parked outside of the courtroom.

News Channel 11 has confirmed Boswell was at the courthouse for a hearing in juvenile court. Court clerks were unable to release any further information about the details of that hearing.

