UPDATE: Spectrum services down due to fallen tree

(WJHL) – Some residents in the Tri-Cities are without internet and cable Sunday morning due to a tree that fell and damaged Spectrum infrastructure.

Charter Communications Vice President Rich Ruggiero told News Channel 11 that Spectrum services have been affected by a tree that fell and damaged both electric and fiber-optic cables early Sunday morning in Johnson City.

“Once the power company completed its work, we were allowed full access to the site at 9:35 a.m. so that we could repair all aspects of the damage to our lines,” he wrote in an email.

Ruggiero told News Channel 11 that services have been restored to most of the affected customers and full restoration was expected by 1 p.m. Sunday.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we complete our repairs,” he said.

