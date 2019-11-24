UPDATE: Spectrum services down due to fallen tree

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
spectrum_1533311132960_50588829_ver1.0_640_360_1535475009372.png

(WJHL) – Some residents in the Tri-Cities are without internet and cable Sunday morning due to a tree that fell and damaged Spectrum infrastructure.

Charter Communications Vice President Rich Ruggiero told News Channel 11 that Spectrum services have been affected by a tree that fell and damaged both electric and fiber-optic cables early Sunday morning in Johnson City.

Courtesy of downdetector.com

“Once the power company completed its work, we were allowed full access to the site at 9:35 a.m. so that we could repair all aspects of the damage to our lines,” he wrote in an email.

Ruggiero told News Channel 11 that services have been restored to most of the affected customers and full restoration was expected by 1 p.m. Sunday.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we complete our repairs,” he said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Spectrum customers report outages across the Tri-Cities

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss