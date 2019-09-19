UPDATE: Special prosecutor to review case in which lieutenant slapped handcuffed man

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- First District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin has requested a special prosecutor review a case where a local lieutenant, and son of a sheriff, slapped a man while handcuffed.

A video obtained by News Channel 11 shows a Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department lieutenant slapping a man in handcuffs.

Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen confirmed Monday the employee in the video was Lt. Eddie Graybeal III, the son of Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal, Jr.

Baldwin said in a news release Thursday that the Nashville District Attorney’s General Conference will appoint a special prosecutor to review the matter.

The release also said that this will decide whether there will need to be any criminal charges filed in the case. “This will insure (sic) that the matter is handled by a prosecutor who has no personal stake in the investigation, potential charges and any resolution of those charges.”