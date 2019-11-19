UPDATE: Source identified in alleged Elizabethton Schools threat

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An update tonight on the alleged threat involving Elizabethton High School – the person who sent the Snapchat threat has been identified.

Elizabethton City Director of Schools Dr. Corey Gardenhour said Elizabethton Police have intervened on the alleged threat reported earlier. The source of the threat has been identified and police are investigating.

Gardenhour noted that class schedules will resume as per usual at Elizabethton City Schools Tuesday.