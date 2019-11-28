UPDATE: Search called off overnight for missing kayaker in Russell County, Va.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities have called off the search for a missing kayaker who capsized on Bed Lake in Russell County, Virginia around noon on Wednesday.

Russell County Emergency Management Director Jess Powers told News Channel 11 that emergency crews will resume the search Thursday at first light.

“It’s just too cold and dark,” Powers said. “It’s like finding a needle in a haystack when you just can’t find a flashlight strong enough.”

Several emergency crews responded to the scene including Washington County, Va. EMS, Russell County Va. Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fishery.

Throughout the night, Powers said crews have reached out to an emergency search helicopter team to assist in the search, but the strong spotlight did not seem to provide a powerful enough light.

“We really need to reserve our resources for the morning,” he added.

PREVIOUS STORY: Capsized kayaker at Laurel Bed Lake in Russell Co., Va., still missing, officials say